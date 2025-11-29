Kennedy Krieger's 36th annual Festival of Trees opens in Baltimore for holiday season

TIMONIUM, Md. — The holiday season officially begins in Baltimore with the opening of Kennedy Krieger Institute's 36th annual Festival of Trees today, the day after Thanksgiving.

The three-day event at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium features hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses, all created and donated by community members. Beyond serving as a beloved holiday tradition, the festival represents one of Kennedy Krieger's most important fundraisers of the year.

"It's a wonderful way for people to learn about all the work that we do at the institute on behalf of people with neurodevelopmental disabilities," said a Kennedy Krieger representative.

"And this event helps fund all that great stuff that we do."

The Kennedy Krieger Institute provides clinical care, research, special education and early childhood programs. All proceeds from this weekend's festival support that work.

Although based in Baltimore, the institute serves nearly 30,000 patients and students from all states and several countries.

The Festival of Trees continues Saturday and Sunday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

