Juvenile hospitalized after shooting at Parkville McDonalds Saturday night

PARKVILLE, Md. — A juvenile was shot in the lower body at a Parkville McDonald's in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard on Saturday.

It happened around 7:30pm. The juvenile is in stable condition at an area hospital, according to Baltimore County police.

Authorities say this shooting was isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

Detectives ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-3700.

Reward Offered

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

🔗 Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland: https://metrocrimestoppers.org