Jordan Sachs, 32, and his dog killed after being struck by Toyota Camry in Towson

TOWSON. MD. — 32-year-old Jordan Sachs and his dog died after being hit by a car in Towson.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Towsontown Boulevard and Emerson Drive around 4:15 p.m.

County Police say Sachs and his dog were hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry, which was traveling west on Towsontown Blvd.

Both were treated at an area hospital and an animal hospital, respectively.

However, they eventually died in spite of treatment on Wednesday.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.