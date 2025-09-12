CATONSVILLE, Md. — It started as a conversation around Joe Gardenghi's firepit. A few years later, The Vortex has become a burgeoning spot for folks in Catonsville to unwind and rock out.

Rounding out a summer full of music festivals, the Old Line Country Music Festival takes place this Saturday at The Vortex on Ingleside Avenue, a venue that has become a gathering place for music lovers and community members over the past few years.

The venue has seen significant growth in just a few short years, becoming a place where music and good company can flourish.

"We've had several successful festivals already ranging from all different types of artists. But the crowds keep growing and growing and growing, and the more that we're seeing here, we're building community," Joe Gardenghi said.

WMAR, Music City Maryland Association

Gardenghi and other music-minded Catonsville friends form the Music City Maryland Association, which organizes events at the venue.

Dennis Barth told WMAR-2 News the venue doubled its attendance from last year.

"The word's spreading, people are really enjoying coming here. It's a very great community of Catonsville, it's a great place to gather with families, and to celebrate Music City Maryland," Barth said.

Organizers envision The Vortex as a long-term gathering place for Catonsville residents to enjoy live music for years to come.

"This is here for the community. This is something that we've built that we hope will be around for a number of generations. And honestly, seeing the attendance is growing, makes us feel good knowing that it's going to be around for a long time," Barth said.

"We're very passionate about the music. It's not about the money, in fact, it's never going to be about the money. It's about leaving a legacy for the town of Catonsville," Gardenghi said.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Another fall festival is planned for the weekend of the 27th.

