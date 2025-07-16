Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'It means so much to me and my family': Parkville man wins a new truck in national contest

A Parkville man won a national sweepstakes and drove home in a brand-new truck. Hassan Smiley was named the grand prize winner of the 2024 Stellantis National Sweepstakes.

Smiley received a $100,000 voucher toward the purchase of a new vehicle, and he picked a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab from Jones Junction in Bel Air.

“It was a total shock, it means so much to me and my family,” said Smiley. “It’s an incredible truck with a powerful engine and plenty of space for our family of four. Now we can go camping, travel, and head off-road anytime, anywhere.”

The sweepstakes ran throughout last year and drew thousands of entries nationwide through online sign-ups and at live experiences, including Camp Jeep off-road tracks and Dodge Thrill Rides.

