Iron Bull Distillery catches fire in Halethorpe

HALETHORPE, Md. — A Baltimore area distillery caught fire Saturday night.

It happened in the 2200 block of Monumental Road in Halethorpe, the current home of Iron Bull Distillery, which some may recognize by its old name, Barton Brands of Maryland.

The historic site sits along the B&O Railroad, and originally opened after prohibition under the Majestic Distilling Company brand.

It's now owned by Sazerac.

As for the fire, there were no reported injuries or hazmat risks.

We've reached out to Sazerac for more information.