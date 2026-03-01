Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Iron Bull Distillery catches fire in Halethorpe

Baltimore County Fire Dept
WMAR
Baltimore County Fire Dept
Posted
and last updated

HALETHORPE, Md. — A Baltimore area distillery caught fire Saturday night.

It happened in the 2200 block of Monumental Road in Halethorpe, the current home of Iron Bull Distillery, which some may recognize by its old name, Barton Brands of Maryland.

The historic site sits along the B&O Railroad, and originally opened after prohibition under the Majestic Distilling Company brand.

It's now owned by Sazerac.

As for the fire, there were no reported injuries or hazmat risks.

We've reached out to Sazerac for more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR