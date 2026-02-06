Investigation underway after student discovers holstered gun in Sparrows Point Middle/High School bus loop

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a holstered gun was found in the bus loop at Sparrows Point Middle/High School on Friday afternoon.

School officials told WMAR-2 News a student discovered the gun at 1 p.m.

Administration was immediately made aware and responded to the area, removing the gun.

Police were quickly notified and responded to the scene.

According to Baltimore County Police, the gun was accidentally dropped by a relative of a student while picking them up from school after the walkout protesting ICE.

A letter was sent out to parents and guardians which stated:

"It is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children. I want you to be assured that our focus is on providing a safe and welcoming environment that is conducive to learning. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school."

A Baltimore County Police spokesperson said the investigation remains open.