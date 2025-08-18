'I’m going to slice your eye out': Man allegedly threatens ICE agents during Catonsville arrest

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Two men face federal charges for allegedly assaulting ICE agents and resisting arrest.

Although both incidents occurred in June, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland officially announced criminal charges on August 15.

The first arrest took place in Catonsville on June 6.

ICE was there conducting surveillance on Adolfo Nimrod Hernandez-Ramos, a 42-year-old Honduran native residing illegally in the U.S.

Federal agents reportedly spotted Hernandez-Ramos leaving his home.

They followed him to a nearby shopping center.

As agents approached, Hernandez-Ramos ran into a store.

"Hernandez-Ramos kicked at them, flailed his arms, grabbed a table, and clinched his arms and legs together to prevent arrest," prosecutors described. "Officers eventually secured one handcuff, but then Hernandez-Ramos grabbed the open handcuff and told an officer, “I’m going to slice your eye out.”

Despite their struggle, agents ultimately took Hernandez-Ramos into custody, but not before suffering multiple injuries.

Court records show two District Courts, in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, issued Hernandez-Ramos separate protective orders for alleged domestic violence in August 2021 and February 2024.

Two days after arresting Hernandez-Ramos, ICE agents in Wicomico County, encountered two men, including 30-year-old Tony Marcos Ferreira-Dos Santos, of Brazil.

According to the feds, the man with Dos Santos had a final order of removal from the country.

After arresting him, officers tried taking Dos Santos into custody for unlawful entry into the U.S.

That's when a physical struggle ensued.

Dos Santos was eventually secured and transported to an ICE detention facility.

Federal authorities also recently arrested a third man in Maryland for immigration violations.

Luis Antonio Garcia Garcia was located in Hanover on August 12.

“Operation Maryland Man 2.0”



CBP agents arrested another MS-13 fugitive in Maryland.



Luis Antonio Garcia Garcia, a previously deported felon from El Salvador, was taken into custody and now faces the full consequences of his actions under this administration. pic.twitter.com/EHeul9rKTJ — CBP (@CBP) August 12, 2025

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say he was previously deported to his home country of El Salvador, where he's wanted for homicide.

Immigration officials say Garcia Garcia is a member of the murderous MS-13 gang.

Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks posted on X that Garcia Garcia has a prior conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.