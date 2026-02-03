ICE deports convicted gang member & child sex abuser after Maryland judges gave them lenient prison sentences

BALTIMORE — ICE made half-a-dozen notable arrests in Maryland last month.

The first individual highlighted by ICE is Jose Santos Dominguez-Menjivar, a Salvadoran native, who reportedly reentered the country twice illegally.

Menjivar has multiple prior convictions in Montgomery County, including for sex offense, drug possession, and theft.

ICE said he's been issued a final order of removal and will remain in custody until deportation.

Christopher Adolph Franklin, from Guyana, was the second noted arrest.

According to ICE, he has a prior first-degree murder conviction.

ICE says Franklin will remain in their custody until he's removed from the U.S.

Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernandez, a suspected MS-13 member from El Salvador, marked the third arrest.

He was convicted in Baltimore County in November of 2020 for first-degree assault and participating in a criminal gang.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Edward Cahill Jr. ordered him to serve only 12 of a 25-year prison sentence.

Hernandez was deported last month after a federal immigration judge ordered his removal.

Cahill was the sentencing judge for another undocumented migrant arrested by ICE last month.

Anthony Rodriguez-Gregorio, of Guatemala, was convicted in 2024 of of sexually abusing a child in Baltimore County.

He spent less than two years behind bars before being released.

ICE, however, took him into custody afterwards.

Rodriguez now has a final order of removal from the U.S.

Another man convicted of child sex abuse who got a lenient sentence was Josue Munoz-Nunez, from Honduras.

Judge Michael McAuliffe in Montgomery County ordered Nunez to serve just 18 months of a 25-year prison sentence back in 2022.

He's since been deported.

Luis Roberto Vasquez Martinez was the sixth major arrest for ICE.

Agents tracked him down in Germantown on January 13.

The feds say Vasquez is wanted in El Salvador for homicide.

He will remain in custody, pending a final order of removal.