Husband, wife help put out neighbor's fire, couple are volunteer firefighters in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A husband and wife team of volunteer firefighters helped put out flames at a neighbor's home in Pikesville.

Kathleen Resnick and her husband, Glenn Resnick, were eating breakfast last Sunday when they got an alert that a home just a block away was on fire.

They immediately called their fellow volunteers to bring their equipment and rushed to the scene.

It turns out the home belonged to a family the Resnick’s know very well.

“We pretty much stay in that professional mode all the time. It was just different knowing the people, but I think in the end it also makes us a little more proud doing what we do knowing that we did help our fellow neighbor."

Luckily the entire family made it out safely and while the home ended up being badly damaged, it's not a total loss.