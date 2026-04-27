Historic Catonsville church catches fire Monday morning

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A historic church in Catonsville caught fire on Monday morning.

Baltimore County Fire officials say smoke was seen coming from a chapel on Westchester Avenue.

The location is home to Mount Gilboa, a historic African Methodist Episcopal Church built in 1859.

According to their website, Mount Gilboa is the oldest active African American congregation in Baltimore County.

Despite both floors of the church being engulfed in flames, crews were able to extinguish the fire within an hour.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.