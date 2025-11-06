TOWSON, Md. — More than 200 high school girls from 11 area schools gathered at Stanley Black and Decker headquarters in Towson for Junior Achievement of Central Maryland's 10th annual Leading Ladies mentoring event.

High school girls connect with business mentors at Towson Leading Ladies event

The students, selected based on their accomplishments and academic talent, came from schools ranging from John Carroll to Lansdowne. They were paired with women from over 40 businesses who shared their secrets to success and challenges they faced in their careers.

"Some girls get pushed down, you can't do this job, you can't do that. It's kind of a male area. But I think women should show we can do hard things, we can do a lot of great things, and these women show it like they're they're a representation of it," one student said.

The program has helped over 1,500 students during its 10-year history. Organizers say the mentoring program makes a lasting impact, with one in five participants pursuing careers similar to those of their mentors.

