Hidden sanctuary in Towson hospital provides hope for domestic violence survivors

TOWSON, Md. — The SAFE Suite at Greater Baltimore Medical Center's Towson campus is a deliberately hidden sanctuary that provides healing and hope for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This might be the most important department at GBMC, and it doesn't look like a hospital at all. The SAFE and Domestic Violence Program operates 24/7, providing specialized care for victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

"Even though they're here for something traumatic, it's not cold, it's not sterile. We want them to be comfortable in their most uncomfortable situations," said Dani Imbragulio, domestic violence advocacy coordinator at GBMC.

Patients first go through the emergency department, then come here for medical assessments by specially trained nurses who both treat injuries and collect evidence. The program now serves both Baltimore and Harford counties.

"There is a laundry list of choices the patient has. We make it so it's doable for the patient," Imbragulio said.

The walls here tell stories. One drawing was created by a teenage sexual assault patient during treatment here — a warrior rising up.

"It's a true representation of the impact that domestic and sexual violence has, but it doesn't take away from the personality. It's a true sign that it is an experience, it does not define someone's entire life, and there is an after," Imbragulio said.

With New Year's celebrations approaching, advocates expect increased cases. Stress, alcohol, and close quarters create dangerous situations.

"If they're violent throughout the year, they're gonna be violent during the holidays as well. The two most dangerous rooms in the house are the kitchen and the bathroom. That's because everything is a hard surface, it's a weapon," Imbragulio said.

For victims ready to seek help, the SAFE Program's 24-hour response team connects them to long-term community resources and safety planning. The harsh reality, though, victims often return to abusers multiple times before leaving permanently. Advocates focus on safety planning rather than just removal.

"It takes someone an average of seven tries to leave before they're successfully able to. The 72 hours after leaving is when it is the most fatal. A lot of the times, it's preparing them to go back, and then we do that safety plan with them," Imbragulio said.

Baltimore County Police has posted safety tips on social media, highlighting resources like GBMC's SAFE Program.

