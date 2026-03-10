Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Herman's Bakery to close after serving Dundalk for 103 years

DUNDALK, Md. — A popular bakery in Dundalk is closing its doors.

Herman's Bakery and Catering announced on social media its doors will be closing for the final time.

"Our family wishes to thank our loyal customers for their support over the last 103 years. This comes with a lot of thought and a very heavy heart," the bakery said on Facebook.

The bakery's final day will be March 31.

The Bakery is known for its famous strawberry shortcake but its new bestseller is a Bernie Sanders sugar cookie.

WMAR spoke to the head baker Larry DeSantis in April 2024, as he was one of the last people to cross the Key Bridge before it collapsed.

RELATED: "If I had stopped one minute, I might not be here talking to you right now"

DeSantis said it was 1:42 in the morning when he punched in for work. NTSB said the bridge collapsed at 1:29 a.m.

