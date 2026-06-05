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Habitat for Humanity dedicates 3 new homes at Orchard Ridge community in Baltimore City

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 3 new homes at Orchard Ridge in Baltimore City
Manny Locke Jr.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 3 new homes at Orchard Ridge in Baltimore City
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 3 new homes at Orchard Ridge in Baltimore City
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BALTMORE COUNTY, Md. — After months of hard work, three families are officially homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake dedicated three new homes at its Orchard Ridge community in Baltimore City.

"My ancestors didn't have the opportunity to take ownership of the fruits of their labor, so I take my place in the movement for the culture," says Tanorah, one of the three new homeowners.

"That my kids' kids and their kids can know what it's like to not have to start from scratch. But to benefit financially from those that came before them."

The project is helping create more affordable homeownership opportunities for working families.

The Orchard Ridge development will include 27 new homes when the project is complete.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that the development was in Baltimore County, not Baltimore City.

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