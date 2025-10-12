Gunfire breaks out at Dundalk party leaving at least two wounded

DUNDALK, Md. — An overnight shooting at a party in Dundalk leaves at least two people wounded, including a teenager.

It happened Sunday morning, just after midnight, in the 8000 block of Gough Street.

Baltimore County Police said an altercation took place leading to gunfire.

On scene officers discovered a 16-year-old who'd been shot multiple times.

A second teen, also age 16, was found suffering from a laceration to the upper body.

Meanwhile, a third victim later checked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear how or why the altercation began.

Detectives are now looking for those responsible.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect(s).

Anyone wishing to provide a tip can call 410-887-4636.