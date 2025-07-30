Guinness Open Gate Brewery celebrating 7th anniversary with weekend-long festivities

BALTIMORE — A weekend of commemoration for and festivity at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
The Baltimore brewery is celebrating its 7th year anniversary with a weekend's worth of fun and giving back.
There will be themed trivia, live music, and an all-day carnival that will be held all weekend long.
Admission to the brewery is free and parking is available on-site.
Ticket information for the 7th Anniversary Beer Dinner is available here.
For general information regarding the whole weekend, click here.