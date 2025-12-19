Good Samaritan killed in 3-vehicle crash near Security Boulevard

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County Thursday night.

Maryland State Police responded to the area of outer loop I-695, near Security Boulevard for reports of a crash.

Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane with its hazard lights on after it became inoperable.

A Honda HRV, driven by 28-year-old Faith Tikum, pulled over to to help and both drivers got out of their cars.

A short time later, a BMW struck the Camry. Police say the impact from the crash pushed the Camry into the Honda which struck the drivers who were standing near the cars.

Tikum was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor in this crash.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old woman, and the driver of the Camry, a 23-year-old man, were both taken to hospitals.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore County.