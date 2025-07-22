CATONSVILLE, Md. — From Boys to STEM.

That’s the name of the summer academy for high school boys in science, technology, engineering and math that’s taking place this week at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, sponsored by the Exelon Foundation.

WATCH: From Boys to STEM

Nearly 100 students who live in BGE’s service territory are working in teams to solve an energy problem in areas in Baltimore that are brownfields.

They’re being mentored by Exelon employees and former attendees like Tyler Washington.

“This program genuinely changed my life,” says Tyler, a recent graduate of Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Baltimore County. “Not only did I get hands-on experience, I was fully immersed into the world of engineering. This took it to a whole new level, honestly. This turned my love into like, a passion, and I truly, I just enjoy it.”

Tyler has a full-ride scholarship to temple university in the fall, thanks to the program.