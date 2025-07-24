TOWSON, Md. — This is the first time 9-year-old Elleigh Brohm has had an eye exam by an optometrist.

WATCH: Free vision and hearing screenings for children at Baltimore County libraries Free vision and hearing screenings for children at Baltimore County libraries

She and her mom came to the Towson library Wednesday to check out some books. And while doing that, they also got her eyes checked for free, thanks to Vision to Learn’s mobile clinic.

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” Elleigh says. “You fit all this stuff in a little tiny place, and I think that it’s really cool that you can do checkups here.”

Vision to Learn’s van is stopping at Baltimore County public libraries this summer, offering exams and eyeglasses for children up to age 18, all free.

“I think that libraries are community hubs,” says Elleigh’s mom, Santina Jannotti, “and having a service like this through our library is incredible. What a great opportunity that we got to participate in today.”

Some libraries, like Towson, are offering free hearing screenings, too, with an audiologist from the county health department.

Seven-year-old A’aliyah Haywood got her eye exam first, and now she’s getting her hearing checked. While she passed the hearing test, they found out she needs glasses.

“They said that they will be mailing them to us,” says her grandmother, Canita Rouse. “And if anything happen to the glasses, they will repair or replace them one time for free. It’s a blessing.”

The vision and hearing screenings will be held at Baltimore County libraries through August 20. To make an appointment, go here.

