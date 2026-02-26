Baltimore City high schoolers build artificial intelligence from scratch through mobile lab program

Baltimore City high school students are not just learning about artificial intelligence - they are building it from scratch.

Juniors from Frederick Douglass High School, part of the college readiness program Building Steps, visited Learning Undefeated's mobile AI lab, where they learned firsthand how artificial intelligence depends on accurate information to work.

Students built and trained a system to recognize different images. The experience is about more than coding - it is opening doors to careers many of these students have never seen before.

Nehemiah Ford, a Frederick Douglass High School junior, said:

"I think that Building Steps is one of the best college career readiness programs you could ever have if you're in Baltimore, especially if you go to high school."

Students will continue exploring STEM careers through monthly trips focused on tech, cybersecurity, and other in-demand fields.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.