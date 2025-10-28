Fired Sheppard Pratt nurse accused of raping underage patient

TOWSON, Md. — A former Sheppard Pratt nurse has been charged for allegedly raping a 17-year-old patient.

On Tuesday Baltimore County Police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Michael Angelo Eder Cabanalan.

Information is limited at this time, however, police indicate there were multiple such incidents that occurred while the victim was being treated at the Towson based behavioral health hospital, and after they were discharged.

When reached for comment Sheppard Pratt issued this statement saying Cabanalan was terminated once they became aware of the allegations.

“The safety and well-being of those in our care is always our first priority and one that we take very seriously. When we were made aware of allegations against a former employee, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and appropriate agencies. The individual was terminated, and we have been working with the various agencies in their investigation into these allegations and will continue to collaborate with them. We are committed to a safe and therapeutic environment and continually review all procedures and safeguards to ensure the safety of those in our care remains a priority.”

For now Cabanalan is being held without bail.

Police say there could be more victims.

Anyone with information can call 410-887-7720 or 410-887-8463.

