Former pastor charged with sexual abuse in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former pastor is facing multiple sexual abuse charges police say.

Walter Sevillano, 37, faces charges stemming from alleged abuse that happened between 2023 and 2025.

Police say during that time, he was a pastor at Iglesia Cristiana Sanidad Divina located in the 3000 block of Baybriar, Rd in Dundalk.

One victim, a member of the church for six years, started to confide in Sevillano about her parent's divorce.

She told investigators he would give her advice and would eventually start picking her up/dropping her off.

After asking the victim to download the Telegram app so her parents couldn't see their messages, Sevillano allegedly sent pornography videos.

Charging documents say the former pastor picked up the victim and convinced her to go inside a home with him. He then allegedly performed sexual acts on the victim.

At the time, the victim was 16-years-old. She also told investigators this abuse also happened in the back of the church van, church office and the church attic.

Police say since the investigation started, Sevillano and his family have contacted the victim multiple times, harassing her and her family.

The victim described being sexually abused and raped on multiple occasions almost daily from about December 2023 to about March 2025.

Sevillano is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

Detectives believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.