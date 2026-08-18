Former detention center staff member pleads guilty to abusing 11 Boys

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former school staff member has pleaded guilty to abusing boys at an all-boys detention center.

Ronald Neverdon, a former staff member at the Charles H. Hickory, Jr. School, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of child sexual abuse—one count for each of the 11 victims.

Baltimore County Police Department

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 30 years with all but 10 years suspended, meaning 10 years of active incarceration at the Department of Corrections. The sentence also includes five years of probation with no unsupervised contact with victims and minors.

In March 2025, a complaint was filed alleging Neverdon misused his authority.

According to court documents, Neverdon worked at the all-boys detention facility from the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s.

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At the facility, Neverdon held a supervisory role and was tasked with assisting the young men in need.

The complaint also notes that Neverdon's alleged abuse took place both inside and outside the facility.

Legal representation for the victims criticized DJS for "falling short" of its mission to "transform young people's lives by creating safe communities."

Sentencing is scheduled for September 29 at 1:30 p.m.