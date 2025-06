A former Baltimore City deputy has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Baltimore County Police Department 35-year-old Jonathan Koritzer was taken into custody for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.



According to the Maryland Attorney General's office, Baltimore County Police received information regarding the relationship.

Koritzer is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.