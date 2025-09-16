Former Baltimore County pastor sentenced for abusing boys in youth group

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former youth group pastor has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing boys in his youth group.

Kevin Guy, the youth group pastor with Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, was hit with multiple sex offense charges.

He was employed with the church for about five to six years.

Court documents say all five victims were part of his youth group and Guy would "normalize inappropriate contact, sexualized language as well as send them pics."

This occurred at multiple locations within Baltimore County.

Victims said the abuse would primarily happen at the youth group but it also happened at the Taco Bell close to the church.

Sentencing is set for Dec.17.

Guy will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.