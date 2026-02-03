Firefighter among three injured in Halethorpe house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Three people were injured, including a firefighter, in a house fire in Halethorpe Monday night.
Fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Vogt Avenue, to heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the single-family home.
Officials say they found a man unconscious and rescued him from the home. He was taken to Shock Trauma.
A woman escaped the fire through a window, with assistance from neighbors.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to improper use of a lighter.