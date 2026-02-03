Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Firefighter among three injured in Halethorpe house fire

Grant will help hire, train, and retrain Baltimore firefighters
WMAR FILE
Grant will help hire, train, and retrain Baltimore firefighters
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Three people were injured, including a firefighter, in a house fire in Halethorpe Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Vogt Avenue, to heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the single-family home.

Officials say they found a man unconscious and rescued him from the home. He was taken to Shock Trauma.

A woman escaped the fire through a window, with assistance from neighbors.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental due to improper use of a lighter.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR