Fire burns through church in Dundalk

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County firefighters were on the scene of a church fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Saint Rita Church in Dundalk.

There were no injuries reported and the building damage is now being assessed.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore praised the firefighters for their response.

"Thank you to Baltimore County Fire Fighters on their response to the fire out break at Saint Rita Church in Dundalk. We pray for the area community and parishioners of Our Lady of Hope/St. Rita Church and all who worship there," they wrote in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.