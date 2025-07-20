Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire burning roof of Home Depot distribution center contained, no injuries reported per BCoPD Fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — There is a fire on the roof of the Home Depot distribution center in Sparrows Point.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, crews are at the scene as of 3:31 p.m.

The flames have been contained. No injuries reported at this time.

*This story is still developing and will be updated*

