Fill The House; WMAR partners with House of Ruth to provide items to survivors of domestic violence

TOWSON — WMAR, Weis Markets, and several community partners gather to help House of Ruth Maryland with essential items for people getting out of domestic violence situations.

The morning started fast with donations rolling in early. Enterprise and their female employee resource group brought an army of people to help out.

"We've collected a whole bunch of women who want to give back to the community, and we're here today to donate towards the House of Ruth as part of our volunteer efforts," Christine Ghassemieh with Enterprise said.

The donations continued to flow into the afternoon when Ellen Rhude came to drop off a car full of items.

"The feeling that these women leave home with absolutely nothing and I have everything that I need and I've got the resources to help other people," Rhude said.

The donations help people who show up to House of Ruth looking to escape domestic violence.

"A lot of the times our clients leave with nothing at all. So just being able to have donations ready to go for our clients who might need towels, they might need hygiene items, you know, the things that you use every day, the basic necessities, we just want to make sure that we have them on hand ready to go," Florencia Carrizo Heloel, who works at House of Ruth, said.

The day is in part made possible by our partners at Weis Markets, who donate time and money to assist.

"They're devoid of some of the most basic needs, and so this is our way of helping out and getting them back on track," Franz Kraus said.

Kraus is a store manager at Weis Markets.

If you couldn't make it out to our Fill the House event but still want to assist House of Ruth, we have a link to donate.

