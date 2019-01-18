WHITE MARSH, Md. — "Everything happened the way it was supposed to happen"

While it wasn't the way they expected, Adam and Katie Huber have welcomed a new baby girl into the world.

The couple were on alert after Katie started to have contractions on Thursday, patiently waiting for the right time to head to the hospital. Later that night the contractions started to get closer together, but what was supposed to be a quick 25 minute trip to the hospital turned into a drive they will never forget.

With Adam at the wheel, the Huber's left Abingdon and headed down 695, but they only made it to White Marsh before their baby girl decided to come. Salt trucks and crashes on the highway turned their quick trip into an hour long adventure.

Adam was driving and on the phone with the doctor while Katie's contractions began to get closer and closer together, and at 11:01 p.m., her water broke inside of the car. He kept on driving, saying his instinct is what fueled him.

"I kept saying, 'We are going to have a baby in the car, we are going to have a baby in the car. And I look over and she said Adam, she is here,'” Adam said.

Within five minutes of Katie's water breaking, baby Marin Magnolia Huber was delivered. At 7lb, 2.4oz and 20.3 inches long, Adam and Katie say she is perfect, even if her delivery wasn't.

“You have 9 months to prepare to have a baby, and it wasn’t supposed to happen like this, but Katie said it was always supposed to happen like this,” Adam explained.

They arrived at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center with the umbilical cord still attached, but Adam says mom and baby are doing just fine.

Medical staff asked what time little Marin was delivered, but with the craziness of the delivery Adam said he didn't have a chance to check the time, so they are estimating 11:07 p.m.

Though the couple was coming from Abingdon, they are actually from Cecil County. Because of the weather they decided to stay with their parents a little closer to the hospital.

"Good thing we did, or else we would have delivered around Havre De Grace," Adam exclaimed.

This is the Huber's second child, so now their 3-year-old son Tenzin has a little sister, and the Huber's have quite the story to tell.