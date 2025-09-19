TOWSON, Md. — Towson University's annual StarTUp Accelerator Showcase was held Thursday evening.

WATCH: Entrepreneurs give their best pitch at Towson StarTUp accelerator showcase Entrepreneurs give their best pitch at Towson StarTUp accelerator showcase

Founders for six emerging companies gave their best pitch to the region's business community.

Among them is Lucas Cundiff, co-founder of the event app, Props. We introduced you to Lucas this summer as he began the intense eight-week program.

His was one of 10 startups selected in this year's cohort out of more than 100 applicants.

“We were able to figure out an entire roadmap and business model for our business, Props, so we can't be thankful enough,” Lucas says.

The accelerator is an annual program for entrepreneurs to launch, refine, or grow their businesses.

Companies selected represent a variety of industries, like medical technology, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and education.

Over the summer, the fellows had weekly group sessions on topics like AI and workforce development. They also met with mentors to help them fast-track their ventures.

“We were able to, with their mentorship, form connections that led to new customers, new partnerships, and more revenue,” Lucas says. “And that's huge for an early-stage company.”

And now, standing in front of business leaders, potential investors, university officials, and their own colleagues, they put everything they've learned to the test.

“I practiced about 10-20 hours of this new pitch before coming tonight,” Lucas says.

While it was not a competition, the founders are already winners. Each company received $10,000 for participating in the cohort.

Logan's company has its largest event to date this weekend, the Maryland Folk Festival, where thousands will be using his app.

“We feel very prepared and accelerated, hence the accelerator,” he says. “They do a very good job of getting you from square one to square a thousand.”

