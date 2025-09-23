Employee hospitalized after boiler malfunction causes explosion at Baltimore County precinct

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A person is in the hospital after an explosion in Baltimore County on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to Precinct 9 in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard for reports of an explosion and found no fire.

It was later determined that a boiler malfunctioned at the precinct, causing an explosion.

The injured person, a county employee who was working on the boiler, suffered non-critical injuries, per Baltimore County Fire.

Officials say the incident commander requested a building engineer out of caution to evaluate a structural crack.