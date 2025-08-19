Eastern Tech ranked No. 1 public high school in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County public high schools are once again ranked among the best in the state and in the nation.

That’s according to U.S. News and World Report, which on Tuesday released its best school rankings for the 2025-26 school year.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers made the announcement during her back-to-school readiness conference Tuesday morning at the central administration office.

Eastern Technical High School in Essex is listed as the best public high school in Maryland.

The Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in Catonsville, commonly referred to as Western Tech, is ranked number five in the state.

The Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, the county’s magnet arts school, is number 24 on the list.

“We are proud, as always, of the achievements of our students and staff,” Dr. Rogers says. “And we celebrate these results while we continue working to ensure that all of our students are learning and growing at schools that are among the best in Maryland and in the nation.”

Eight Baltimore County public high schools are ranked in the top 100 in the state. The other high schools are:

· Hereford, 26th;

· Dulaney, 36th;

· Towson, 48th;

· Catonsville, 61st;

· Pikesville, 78th.

For a complete listing, go here.

