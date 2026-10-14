Dundalk, Randallstown swim centers reopen under county leadership

DUNDALK — After six months of preparation, Baltimore County is opening two swim centers, one in Dundalk and one in Randallstown, marking the county's first venture into running aquatic facilities.

The swim centers were previously operated by the YMCA. The county hosted several community listening sessions to determine what residents wanted from the facilities. Officials said they initially considered offering lap swimming only, but feedback made clear that programming was essential.

"These two pools are first ventures into aquatics. We're really excited about building an aquatics program here, and we think these two pools can be the building blocks for more opportunities around the county," said Bryan Sheppard, Baltimore County's acting Recreation and Parks director.

Planned programming includes water aerobics, water fitness and water Zumba. Officials said they also heard interest in chair Zumba classes as a complement to pool programming.

"We're looking at water aerobics, water fitness, water Zumba. We're also looking at chair Zumba, which isn't necessarily related to the pool, but the people that are in the pool also mentioned the idea of having a chair Zumba class as a combo. So we're again trying different things to bring people into the facility. We want people to use the pool," Sheppard said.

The Dundalk pool is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at varying hours.

Membership fees are $15 per month for individuals, $10 for seniors and $27 for families of up to 4 people. A fifth family member can be added for an additional $10 per month.

The Randallstown location is hosting an open house this Saturday.

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