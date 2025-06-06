Dundalk man arrested following alleged road rage incident on I-695

DUNDALK, Md. — A Dundalk man is facing gun and drug charges after an alleged road rage incident in Baltimore County.

Travis Dontray Thomas, 26, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and using a firearm during a felony crime in Baltimore County.

Additionally, he's also charged with a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking crime in Harford County.

This stems from an incident that happened Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Troopers received a from a driver that another driver pointed a gun at them and their passenger during an apparent road-rage interaction on I-695.

Police say after an investigation, Thomas was identified as the suspect.

Search warrants were executed at Thomas' job and police recovered a loaded firearm and suspected cocaine. A second search warrant was executed at Thomas' home and two more weapons were recovered, along with more suspected cocaine.