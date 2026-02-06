Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dulaney High School students walk out in support of classmate whose father was detained by ICE

Wilson Martinez says his father was followed from Wawa before being taken by immigration officials
Dulaney High School ICE protest.jpg
Michael Seitz/WMAR
Dulaney High School ICE protest.jpg
Posted

TIMONIUM, Md. — Students at Dulaney High School in Timonium walked out of classes in protest after Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the father of one of their classmates on Monday.

Wilson Martinez, a senior at Dulaney High School, said his brother alerted him that something was wrong and told him to go to their father's last known location.

"Once I arrived at where his work van was stationed, there was nobody anywhere around it, and his phone wasn't there. When I opened his passenger door, all I saw was his warm breakfast that he had just got from Wawa, which actually it turns out that they had followed him from Wawa," Martinez said.

Martinez said when he found out what happened, his heart dropped and that he was angry, upset, and disappointed. However, he added that his school rallying around his family has helped lift his spirits.

"It's honestly such a really heartwarming feeling for us to know that we're supported by so many people around us, like people that we've never even talked to before, we've never met. They've reached out, offered their help, offered their services, offered food, anything we need, just give them a call," Martinez said.

Martinez and his family believe his father is being held at an ICE facility in Louisiana. He said they are talking with several lawyers about their next steps.

The walkout at Dulaney High School was part of protest walkouts that happened throughout the county.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

