Double shooting in Woodlawn leaves one 18-year-old man in serious condition, another non-life threatening

WOODLAWN, Md. — A double shooting in Woodlawn leaves two 18-year-old men injured.

According to BCoPD, one of them is in serious condition. The other has a non-life-threatening injury.

It happened on Saturday around 11:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of Liberty Road.

The 18-year-old man who is in serious condition was shot in the upper body.

Both young men walked into a local hospital seeking treatment.

As the investigation into this shooting continues, VCU detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).

Reward Offered

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587(7LOCKUP). Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland [baltimorecountymd.gov] may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov] program