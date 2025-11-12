Double shooting in Owings Mills leaves woman dead, man wounded

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A woman is dead following a double shooting in Owings Mills over the weekend, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Pittston Circle around 1:50 a.m. Sunday and found a woman, identified as Chariyah Woods, 24, and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where Woods later died from her injuries. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Woods' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

An investigation into the circumstances behind the shooting is currently underway, officials said.