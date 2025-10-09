BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Too many times domestic violence ends in tragedy.

WATCH: Domestic violence center named after 4-year-old boy shot and killed by father Domestic violence center named after 4-year-old boy shot and killed by father

That was the case of 4-year-old Jacobi Jones.

But a new center in Dundalk is making sure his name will always be synonymous with hope.

It was on Christmas Eve last year in Rosedale.

A day that should've been marked with joy was marred in tragedy after four-year-old Jacobi Jones was shot and killed by his father.

The father also shot Jacobi's mother, Promyss Marcelle, and their baby girl.

Promyss told WMAR 2 News that she still feels the pain like it was yesterday.

"With death, especially with my son, one day you can be okay, one day you're not, one day you can think, 'Am I done grieving?' but really you're not. It's not like a time thing; it's just something that happens," she said.

She shied away from help before.

"It was like a pride thing, so when they do reach out for help, I would decline it or brush them off in the beginning."

Then help found her at a community walk held in memory of her son.

That's where she met Amanda Rodriguez, CEO of TurnAround, a center dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors.

"It was something that was just weighing on me that we had to do something else," Rodriguez said.

So when she opened their new center in Dundalk, it was a no-brainer to name it Jacobi Center.

"There's pictures all around with my son, so not only are they getting the story, but they're getting the picture to the story, which is even more amazing, so I'm honestly blessed, and I thank turn around for doing this for me, my son, and my daughter," Promyss said.

While the dedication is a heartfelt gesture, it's also a tragic reminder that domestic violence can end in homicide.

According to the World Health Organization, as many as 38% of all murders of women globally are committed by intimate partners.

"We saw a 40% increase between last year and this year in terms of those seeking services from us, but the reality is 1 in 3 women are impacted by this type of violence, and so we need to make sure that every person that's impacted knows that they have somewhere they can go to be safe."

Promyss has a lasting message for other domestic violence survivors.

"Don't be scared to reach out for help. If it happened before, it'll happen again, and it's okay to walk away."

Rodriguez told us that she's always looking to expand TurnAround's reach for people who need help.

If you or anyone else is experiencing domestic violence, give them a call at 443-498-5956.

