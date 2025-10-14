Divers find body of man who fell from boat near Hart-Miller Island

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Divers found the body of a 67-year-old man who fell from a boat near Hart-Miller Island Tuesday morning, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP).

Police say the man's body was found at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to an open water rescue call at 11:57 a.m. after the man fell overboard while crabbing and disappeared beneath the surface.

Search teams from NRP, the U.S. Coast Guard, Baltimore County Police Department, and local fire departments used aviation and dive resources for the operation.

Authorities say the man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation remains ongoing.