Democratic candidate Izzy Patoka officially files to run for Baltimore County Executive

Democratic candidate Izzy Patoka officially filed to run for Baltimore County Executive today, submitting his paperwork at the County Board of Elections surrounded by family and supporters.

Councilman Patoka said his administration would be guided by good government and strong public policy.

"Two pillars as its foundation. One will be good government and good public policy. The other is putting communities first," Patoka said.

Patoka is running against fellow Democratic Council members Julian Jones and Pat Young, as well as attorney Nick Stewart. Republicans Patrick Dyer and Kimberly Stanbury have also filed.

The Maryland primary election is June 23.