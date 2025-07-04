DUNDALK, Md. — It's a 50th anniversary full of celebrations, that almost didn't happen.

Friday marked the start of the 50th annual Dundalk Heritage Fair.

In April, organizers said it wouldn't happen because they didn't have the money this year.

Then the community stepped up, raising over $130,000 to keep the fair running.

WATCH: Despite adversity, day one of 50th annual Dundalk Heritage Fair starts Day one of 50th annual Dundalk Heritage Fair starts following budget adversity

For those we spoke with on opening day Friday, keeping the fair open means a lot, especially for tradition.

"Even before I had children, we were coming as a young couple since we were 16. Sometimes we come annually, sometimes we might miss a year due to other family events, but we try to make it as a much as possible so we can support it and it can keep happening," said Melinda Dejesus-Folk, a Dundalk resident.

"Being a graduate of Dundalk High, I go with Dundalk alumni and we sit there and share for over these years. 45 years for me, and it's still local and we still hear good bands and have good food. So, it's a good celebration for us," said James Truszkowski, another Dundalk resident.

The fair boasts live music, crushes by Jimmy's Seafood, and plenty of vendors and rides.

The fair runs through Sunday.

It costs $10 to get in, though it's only $5 if you arrive before 5:00 p.m.