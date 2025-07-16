CATONSVILLE, Md. — These STEM students are busy trying to beat the clock, putting their science, math, tech, and engineering skills to work building model homes out of simple materials like cardboard and wood foam planks, and felt for insulation.

WATCH: Cultivating the next generation of scientists, engineers and energy experts Cultivating the next generation of scientists, engineers and energy experts

“The roof is currently made out of layers of aluminum foil and the same kind of packaging material.”

The model home challenge is one of several projects students in Constellation’s third annual Youth Energy Summit are tackling.

Seventy youth came from around the country got an all-expenses-paid trip to Baltimore for the weeklong program, held here on the campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“It’s very eye-opening,” says Jayden Htwe, a senior at Eastern Technical High School in Essex. “You kinda get an overall view of what other students like around your age range are really interested in. So here, a lot of people like are interested in STEM, mechanical engineering, sciences like environmental science.”

Employees from the energy company are teaching the students about how energy is generated, clean energy solutions, and the climate.

“This experience has been so incredibly insightful,” says Helen Ritke, a junior from Illinois. “How energy works, how the energy grids work, how a whole bunch of different power stations work. It’s been really insightful.”

The students get to practice what they’ve learned by designing a home with energy-efficient features that will stay cool in the Texas heat.

“We’ve done this very cool house; we’ve met with a panel of engineers here,” says Daniel Garcia, a junior from Illinois. “We’ve gone to the Conowingo Dam.”

“It’s been pretty; it’s been go, go, go all day,” Helen says.

It’s one of many lessons the students are learning this week. They will also go to the Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant and the Maritime Park and Museum.

