County Executive calls emergency meeting on potential ICE office in Hunt Valley

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier is calling for an emergency meeting after learning that the U.S. General Services Administration has leased an office space in Hunt Valley.

This location could potentially be used as an ICE office.

"At this time, we do not know what business will be conducted in this space. However, we recognize the very real concerns this news raises for many members of our community, Klausmeier said in a statement.

Klausmeier said the emergency session will convene under 208(e) of the County Charter, and work with Council members on Tuesday to consider legislation that establishes "necessary and appropriate guardrails."

"We want to be clear: we remain committed to protecting the safety, dignity, and rights of all who call Baltimore County home...Our focus remains on maintaining public safety, avoiding disruption to our businesses and communities – as well as use of County resources – upholding the law, and ensuring that all residents feel secure in their own communities,” she said.