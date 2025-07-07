Church volunteers deliver 33,000 pounds of food to MD pantries through monthly fasting donations

Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered in Ellicott City today to unload and sort 33,000 pounds of food destined to help hungry families across Maryland.

The massive donation, trucked in from Salt Lake City, was divided into ten piles containing essential items like canned goods, pasta, rice, and peanut butter.

These supplies will be distributed to ten local food pantries serving communities in Howard, Carroll, and Baltimore Counties.

Church members fund these donations through a practice of monthly fasting.

"We go without food. We skip usually 2 meals, and then the money that we would have spent on that food, we donate to the church," said a volunteer.

"So we fast so that others may have food. And that's just one way that we can help serve other people and love our neighbor," they added.

This marks the fourth food truck delivery since 2022, bringing the total donation to 143,000 pounds of food.

The effort comes at a critical time when many local food pantries report increased demand from families struggling with rising grocery costs.

