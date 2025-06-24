Chronic absenteeism down in Baltimore County schools

TOWSON, Md. — More students are coming to school.

That’s one of the highlights of Baltimore County Public Schools’ 2024-2025 school year.

BCPS recorded having the most students in class since the pandemic and saw a two percent decrease in chronic absenteeism, continuing a trend from the previous school year.

That’s all according to BCPS superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers, who gave her final report of the school year Tuesday.

“It was a challenge for schools to go even further,” Rogers says, “and schools really individualized their practices, called homes, gave out alarm clocks, transportation help, incentives for students. We have 120 out of 176 schools who reduced their chronic absenteeism rates.”

In the 2023-24 school year, the school system had the most year-to-year decline in chronic absenteeism in the state.

“For elementary, middle and high schools, there is reduction in absenteeism at all levels,” Rogers says, “and must highlight the significant reduction in the absenteeism rate of our students who are economically disadvantaged, almost 10 percent.”

BCPS also saw an increase in literacy rates, expanded its full-day pre-K program, added more special education teachers, and provided free breakfast and lunch for all students.

You can read the superintendent’s full report here.