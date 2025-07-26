Christmas in July event raises funds for sick children in Baltimore hospitals

DUNDALK, Md. — The Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Department hosted a Christmas in July event to raise money for sick children in pediatric units across Baltimore.

Santa Claus joined the quarter auction fundraiser organized in conjunction with Paddles Up, which supports a different charity each month. This month's proceeds will benefit the Believable Foundation.

Brian Marchetti and his wife Wendy, who serve as Santa and Mrs. Claus, started the charity in 2019. The foundation delivers character pillowcases and children's toys to hospitals to help lift kids' spirits during their stay.

"There are a lot of really large fantastic things that we do. But there's also a significant number of small things we do and quite often it's the small things that I think makes a difference and makes the biggest impact. I mean I'd love to reach a thousand people every day, but if I reach one and I make a difference in their heart, then my job is done," Marchetti said.

Marchetti mentioned he and Mrs. Claus are particularly busy this month with events. Those interested can learn more through the Believable Foundation website or by checking the Paddles Up Facebook page for upcoming events.

