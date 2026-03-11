Chocolate milk removed from Baltimore County Schools after it looked 'different'

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Chocolate milk has been removed from Baltimore County Schools after students said it looked "different."
The milk looked "different" and "had a different consistency than usual," students said.
While the issue gets investigated, all BCPS schools have removed chocolate milk from service.
White milk is not impacted and will remain available to students school officials say.
The following letter was sent to students:
The Baltimore County Public Schools’ (BCPS) Office of Food and Nutrition Services has been informed of an issue with the quality of chocolate milk from Cloverland Farms Dairy. While we investigate this issue with the vendor, all BCPS schools have removed chocolate milk from service until we can confirm that our quality standards are met. White milk is not impacted and will remain available to all students. Please contact Food and Nutrition Services at 443-809-7855 or Food@bcps.org if you have any questions.