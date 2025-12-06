Charm City Players returns to the stage with 'Annie' after co-founder's death

SPARKS, Md. — After co-founder Stephen Napp died from brain cancer in May, many wondered if the curtain had fallen for good on Charm City Players. But thanks to his widow Christina, the Baltimore theater troupe is back with the same show that launched their company nearly 15 years ago.

"It's a full circle moment. This is the show we began with and this is the show that is giving us our new beginning," Christina Napp said.

Stephen and Christina started Charm City Players in 2011 after years of performing while maintaining day jobs. Their first show was 'Annie,' and it holds special meaning for the company.

"He loved the show. He loved everything about it. He loved the history. He loved the story," Christina said about her late husband.

The theater company went on hiatus during the holidays last year when Stephen wasn't feeling well. In January, he was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer.

Even while hospitalized, Stephen remained dedicated to the theater company and its mission.

"Steven was still sitting in the hospital dictating to me, telling me, you know, we've got shows this weekend for all of our afterschool programs. It's theater. You can be having the worst day of your life, but the show's got to go on," Christina said.

Stephen died in May, but not before helping plan this holiday's production of 'Annie' - the same show that launched their theater company.

"I knew that a show about optimism was the best way to go. The sun will come out tomorrow. As corny as it sounds, the sun is coming out on Charm City Players," Christina said.

Christina is reprising her role as Grace one last time, a character that now carries deeper meaning for the mother of a 15-year-old son.

"We're doing this show about a child and giving a child hope when you know there's no hope whatsoever and at the end of Act One I've got to be this voice of reason that is my favorite moment because for me that's the realest moment that I have on stage in the show," she said.

'Annie's final performances are this weekend at the David Niven Theater at Oldfields School in Sparks. Christina is also launching a full youth program, ensuring Stephen's legacy continues through Charm City Players.

